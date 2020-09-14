Shooting Reported Outside Dallas Strip Mall Involving Van Servicing ATM: Police

Dallas police are expected to give an update on the shooting shortly after 10 a.m. Live video will appear in the player above.

Dallas police and the FBI are investigating a shooting outside a credit union in Cockrell Hill Monday morning.

Police confirm someone was servicing an ATM outside the Neighborhood Credit Union at 1515 N. Cockrell Hill Road when the shooting was reported.

The condition of the victim is not known and the suspected shooter is believed to be at large.

Dallas Police said officers responded to a shooting at 1515 N Cockrell Hill Rd in front of the Neighborhood Credit Union involving an armored truck Monday morning. From Texas Sky Ranger it appears the police activity is focused around an armored van for a business that services ATMs.

From Texas Sky Ranger it appears the police activity is focused around an armored van parked in front of the credit union.

Investigators with the Dallas FBI and Dallas police were examing the van for clues and gathering other evidence in the area.

According to branding on the van, the servicing company is Touch Point 21.

On their website, the Neighborhood Credit Union said their branch, which did not have a night drop or a drive-through, was temporarily closed since March due to COVID-19.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.