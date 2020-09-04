Mother of Slain 15-Year-Old Speaks Out, Dallas Police to Enforce Teen Curfew Following Violence

The mother of a murdered 15-year-old boy, among Dallas’ latest homicide victims, is speaking out.

Her son died a few days after a shooting in Deep Ellum that injured four others.

Dallas police are still searching for his killer and announced Friday officers will be enforcing a teen curfew in and around Deep Ellum following recent violence.

“He loved football and we’re really going to miss him. He lit up my life,” said Tyiesha Jones.

Jones joins North Texas mothers who’ve lost a child to gun violence.

Her loss happened late last Friday night in Deep Ellum.

Her son Ty’Len Bell, an incoming freshman at Bryan Adams High School, was out with friends.

“I know people might be like, why was he outside that late or people might judge him off something might did, but that was still my baby,” she said.

Jones said her son did not want to go out but was talked into going by his friends.

“He went out with his friends and now he will never walk back through the door,” she said.

Shots rang out just after 11 p.m. despite extra Dallas police officers in the area.

Five people were hit by gunfire, including Ty’Len who suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

A motive is not yet known.

“Wrong place, wrong time,” said Jones when asked if she believes her son was targeted.

The teen died a few days later becoming the city’s 143rd homicide victim of the year.

It is this kind of violence, Dallas police said, that has led the department to enforce a juvenile curfew in and around Deep Ellum beginning tonight.

Enforcement of an existing ordinance will be in place for the next three weeks covering Deep Ellum, West End, Farmers Market, Uptown, Victory Park and the Central Business District, according to a DPD press release.

The ordinance applies to juveniles under the age of 17 who are in a public place in the curfew area from 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday and from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Juveniles in violation of the curfew will be detained by officers and released to a parent or guardian.

NBC 5 asked DPD for an update on the investigation but have not received a response.

Jones welcomes the curfew.

“Anything that can protect others from going through what I’m going through I think that’s a good idea,” she said.

Ty’Len’s grandmother Joel Anderson is calling for peace.

“This violence has to stop,” she said. “Our babies are out here dying. Senseless.”