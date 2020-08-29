15-Year-Old Boy Critical, 4 Others Wounded in Deep Ellum Shooting

Five people were wounded, including a 15-year-old boy, in a shooting Friday night in Deep Ellum, Dallas police say.

Officers responded at about 11:08 p.m. to the 2600 block of Elm Street, where they found three males and one woman with gunshot wounds who were transported to a local hospital.

While there, officers learned a fifth person, an adult man, had also been shot and took himself to the hospital, police said.

The 15-year-old boy was in critical condition and the four other people, all adults, had injuries not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

No one was in custody early Saturday, and police did not know the motive for the shooting.