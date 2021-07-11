Mi Cocina Hosts Fun Run Benefitting Klyde Warren Park

Hundreds of people turned out Sunday morning for the inaugural Mambo Miles Race with proceeds going to Klyde Warren Park.

Mi Cocina hosted the fun run. The restaurant, known for its signature Mambo Taxi margarita, will open its new location at Klyde Warren Park in later this year.

People walked and ran the two-mile course through downtown Dallas before meeting at the finish line for margaritas and music.

“We partner with the park, and we want to make sure that were able to provide some thing upfront and have a little bit of fun at the same time,” said Edgar Guevara, president and CEO of M Crowd Restaurant Group, Mi Cocina's parent company.

Organizers said money raised will support the park’s community events throughout the year.

“We were looking for a great partner when we selected Mi Cocina to enter the restaurant space, and that revenue from the restaurant is a critical part of what pays for the programming at Klyde Warren Park, so all the free programs people have gotten used to year-round is a collective effort of donors and sponsors, and the restaurant and the food trucks,” said Klyde Warren Park President Kit Sawers.

Mi Cocina will replace Savor, which closed in August 2020 after seven years at the park because of the economic blow dealt by the pandemic.