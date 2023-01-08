Mexico just announced the arrest of the alleged mastermind behind the murder of a drug cartel figure in Southlake in May 2013.
Jose Rodolfo Villareal-Hernandez, also known as “El Gato” was arrested in Mexico City, according to a tweet from the Mexico Attorney General’s office.
Villarreal-Hernandez was indicted on federal charges in Fort Worth and put on the FBI's "Ten Most Wanted" list after authorities suspected he commissioned the killing of Juan Jesus Guerrero-Chapa, a Mexican defense attorney shot in Southlake Town Square, where he was shopping with his wife in May 2013.
Guerrero was a leader of Mexico’s notorious Gulf Cartel and became a U.S. government informant.
