Mexican Cartel Leader Linked to 2013 Southlake Killing Arrested

By Ahraya Burns

Police lights night
Mexico just announced the arrest of the alleged mastermind behind the murder of a drug cartel figure in Southlake in May 2013.

Jose Rodolfo Villareal-Hernandez, also known as “El Gato” was arrested in Mexico City, according to a tweet from the Mexico Attorney General’s office.

Villarreal-Hernandez was indicted on federal charges in Fort Worth and put on the FBI's "Ten Most Wanted" list after authorities suspected he commissioned the killing of Juan Jesus Guerrero-Chapa, a Mexican defense attorney shot in Southlake Town Square, where he was shopping with his wife in May 2013.

Guerrero was a leader of Mexico’s notorious Gulf Cartel and became a U.S. government informant.

This story is developing

