Mexico just announced the arrest of the alleged mastermind behind the murder of a drug cartel figure in Southlake in May 2013.

Jose Rodolfo Villareal-Hernandez, also known as “El Gato” was arrested in Mexico City, according to a tweet from the Mexico Attorney General’s office.

Villarreal-Hernandez was indicted on federal charges in Fort Worth and put on the FBI's "Ten Most Wanted" list after authorities suspected he commissioned the killing of Juan Jesus Guerrero-Chapa, a Mexican defense attorney shot in Southlake Town Square, where he was shopping with his wife in May 2013.

#FGR obtuvo legal detención de una persona que es solicitada por autoridades de #EUA, probable responsable en delitos de acecho interestatal y asociación delictuosa para cometer homicidio. #EUA tiene 60 días para presentar solicitud formal de extradición. https://t.co/89m99DyzxE pic.twitter.com/Nyr42fSbrO — FGR México (@FGRMexico) January 8, 2023

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Guerrero was a leader of Mexico’s notorious Gulf Cartel and became a U.S. government informant.

This story is developing