Metallica makes major donation to Tarrant Area Food Bank after Arlington shows

Heavy metal rockers Metallica made a hefty donation to the Tarrant Area Food Bank after playing two shows in Arlington over the weekend.

The Grammy Award-winning band was in North Texas for gigs at AT&T Stadium on Friday and Sunday and announced Monday they'd donated $35,000 to the food bank through their All Within My Hands foundation.

In a statement Monday, the food bank said generous gift will feed thousands of North Texas families this week.

“We want to thank Metallica for this $35,000 gift, their on-going support of the Tarrant Area and for caring about people who may not know where their next meal will come, especially during these summer months across our 13-county service area” said Julie Butner, president & CEO of Tarrant Area Food Bank. “Food banks across the state are seeing increases in need due to inflation rising costs and we know this donation couldn’t have come at a greater time. Metallica are Hunger Heros” she continued.

Metallica's M72 World Tour continues with shows in Los Angeles, Phoenix, St. Louis and Detroit before heading to Europe next spring.

The band's foundation also coordinated an afternoon of service through three of their DFW-based fan clubs who all volunteered at the food bank distribution center in Fort Worth.

For more information about the Tarrant Area Food Bank and their mission to alleviate hunger, visit tafb.org.

Metallica isn't the only band to make a large donation to the food bank this year. In March, Taylor Swift made an undisclosed donation to the food bank while in town for her Eras tour.