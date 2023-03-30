Taylor Swift Makes Generous Donation to Tarrant Area Food Bank

Musician Taylor Swift made a generous donation to the Tarrant Area Food Bank ahead of her AT&T Stadium concerts this weekend, according to TAFB.

Swift has made other sizable donations to food banks in other cities her tour has made stops.

Taylor will be performing at AT&T Stadium this weekend, the same site where the Tarrant Area Food Bank has fed the Tarrant County community and 12 other counties in their service area during the holiday season.

"We want to thank Taylor for this gift, and for caring about people who may not know where their next meal will come from in the Tarrant Area" said Julie Butner, President & CEO of Tarrant Area Food Bank.

"Food banks across the state are seeing increases in need due to inflation rising costs and we know her donation couldn't have come at a greater time of need. Today at the Taylor Area Food Bank, as we've been calling it all week, Taylor is a Hunger Hero" she continued.

The TAFB serves thousands of North Texans in the Tarrant Area.