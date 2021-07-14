Highland Park

‘Marrying Millions' TV Star Pleads Not Guilty to Raping Teen

Dallas area-developer and reality TV star William Hutchinson pleaded not guilty to raping a 16-year-old in southern California after being tied to allegations of groping a 17-year-old in Highland Park

Bill Hutchinson was arrested this week on a charge of sexually assaulting an intoxicated 17-year-old girl at his Highland Park home. He has denied the allegation.
Juan Figueroa | The Dallas Morning News

Developer and reality TV personality William Hutchinson pleaded not guilty Tuesday to raping an unconscious 16-year-old girl at his Southern California vacation home.

The 63-year-old, who is free on $100,000 bail, declined to comment after the hearing in Orange County Superior Court, telling reporters: “Have a nice day, no thank you” as he got into a car, the Orange County Register reported.

Hutchinson is known for his two seasons on the Lifetime series “Marrying Millions,” which followed his romance with 23-year-old fiancée, Brianna Ramirez. Hutchinson owns Texas-based Dunhill Partners, a commercial real estate company that develops, leases, or manages shopping centers and other properties nationwide.

Prosecutors accused Hutchinson of taking two 16-year-old girls on several trips this year to his vacation home in Laguna Beach and giving alcohol to one girl in April before raping the unconscious teen. He is accused of sexual battery of the second teen in May.

Hutchinson also is charged in Texas with sexual assault tied to allegations of groping a 17-year-old girl at his Dallas-area home in May. He is the teen’s legal guardian, court documents say.

William "Bill" Hutchinson
NBC 5 News/Highland Park Police Department
William "Bill" Hutchinson, mugshot, inset, June 2021.

Hutchinson, who has denied wrongdoing, surrendered to police in Highland Park, Texas, last week and is free on $30,000 bond in that case.

In California, Hutchinson pleaded not guilty to a felony count of rape of an unconscious person and five misdemeanor counts of sexual battery. If convicted, he could face up to eight years in state prison and 2 1/2 years in county jail.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

