Dallas-Area Developer and Reality TV Star Denies Teen's Allegation of Sexual Assault

A Dallas-area developer who also stars in a reality TV show focusing on his relationship with a much younger woman was arrested this week, accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

William "Bill" Hutchinson, 63, was arrested Tuesday by Highland Park Police and charged with sexual assault after a 17-year-old girl said he touched her inappropriately and sexually assaulted her. In a statement released Thursday, Hutchinson denied the allegation.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the girl told police on June 3 that in May 2021 Hutchinson touched her by massaging and groping her and that on another occasion that month, after drinking alcohol, she woke up on the couch to find him sexually assaulting her.

The girl told police that on multiple occasions Hutchinson provided underage children with alcohol and allowed them to smoke marijuana at his home.

Further information was included in the arrest warrant affidavit that might compromise the identity of the teenager alleging the assault. Because NBC 5 does not reveal the identity of victims of sex crimes, or those who allege them, that information has not been included in this report.

Investigators with the Highland Park Police said a video recording obtained during the investigation showed a minor living at the home claiming similar behavior by Hutchinson while at a home in Laguna Beach, California.

NBC 5 News/Highland Park Police Department

Hutchinson released a statement Thursday afternoon saying he was innocent, didn't allow drugs or underage drinking in his home and that he was looking forward to his day in court.

"I’m innocent of this charge and accusation. Anyone who knows me in this city knows that I am not capable of assault, sexual or otherwise. Hopefully, all of my colleagues and friends will give me the benefit of the doubt until I prove my innocence in court," Hutchinson said. "I don’t use drugs, I’ve never used drugs, and I don’t allow drugs or underage drinking in my home. I pray that our great country’s judicial system will vindicate me of these wrongful accusations."

According to our partners at The Dallas Morning News, "Hutchinson is the founder of Dallas-based real estate firm Dunhill Partners, which played a leading role in revitalizing the city’s Design District. The company partnered with Richard Branson to develop the Virgin Hotels Dallas, and it manages several million square feet of retail space around the country."

The paper said that just last month Dunhill promoted executive vice president Andy Crosland to president and said Hutchinson would serve as chairman of the board. In a written statement to the paper, Hutchinson said he was “happy to pass the torch” and had been considering that move for several years.

Hutchinson is reportedly engaged to a 23-year-old woman named Brianna. The couple was featured on two seasons of Lifetime's Marrying Millions, a reality show which "follows relationships where one partner is incredibly wealthy and the other is definitively not." Hutchinson reportedly met his fiancee several years ago when she was a hostess at a Tex-Mex restaurant.

Hutchinson is being represented by defense attorney Dan Hagood. Following his arrest, he was freed from the Highland Park Jail after posting a $30,000 bond.