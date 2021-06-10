Margaret McDermott Bridge Opens to Pedestrians, Bicyclists

The Margaret McDermott Bridge opened to vehicles in 2013.

More than seven years later, the pedestrian and bicycle bridges on Margaret McDermott Bridge are now open to the public.

A group of local officials celebrated the opening in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning, which was preceded by a fun run across the eastbound and westbound bridges.

The bridge is part of the Dallas Horseshoe Project, an $818 million project focused on improving mobility in downtown Dallas along I-30 and I-35E in partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation.

The city said future connections to the pedestrian bridge will include

Coombs Creek Trail on the West Dallas side of the Trinity River and the Riverfront

Complete Street on the East Dallas side of the Trinity River.

Dallas City Council member Adam McGough, the city council's transportation chair, along with councilmembers Lee Kleinman, Chad West, City Manager T.C. Broadnax, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, Kay Bailey Hutchinson, Dallas County Commissioner Dr. Elba Garcia, and Mary McDermott Cook were in attendance at the ribbon-cutting.

Construction on the Dallas Horseshoe Project began in 2013 and was expected to be completed in early 2017.