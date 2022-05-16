Mansfield

Mansfield Restaurant Distributes Free Baby Formula

The owner of Our Place Restaurant wanted to give back after he received help during Covid.

By Julie Fine

In Mansfield, a supply, for the demand of formula.  The demand has some North Texans searching all over.

“I drove almost 45 minutes because I have a newborn at home,” said Yesica Martinez.

She was grateful to pick one up at Our Place Restaurant. Owner Benji Arslanovski kept hearing about people needing formula and secured some from his food distributor to give away for free. As a father, it is important to Arslanovski that all babies are fed and wanted to give back.

“It is important for me, because during Covid people just came out and helped us. Businesses would drop money off for the staff to help us, asked us what we needed," Arslanovski said.

The Biden administration is facing criticism about the shortage.

President Biden met virtually with the heads of several companies about supply and availability. The administration says it's taking steps to crack down on price gouging, ease red tape, and increase formula coming from other countries.

“The FDA has been looking at, the will be working with manufacturers to facilitate the incorporation of formulas from abroad, that in fact in places like Europe, where we can get more product on us shelves,” said President Biden.

In Mansfield, Joe Orozco was glad to be able to pick some up for his granddaughter.

“Hopefully things change so we don’t have to be scavenging for formula," said Orozco.

