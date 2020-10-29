Man Wrongfully Accused in Greenville Mass Shooting Files Lawsuit Against Law Enforcement Agencies

A man wrongly arrested and accused of a mass shooting in Greenville last year is suing.

Brandon Gonzales has filed a federal lawsuit against local and state authorities. NBC 5 obtained a copy of the lawsuit, just filed Wednesday by Gonzales' attorneys.

He's suing the Hunt County Sheriff's Office, the Texas Rangers and others for $3.15 million in damages after being wrongfully accused of capital murder.

Click here to read the lawsuit or read it in the document viewer below this story.

This all stems back from the night of October 26, 2019. Two people were killed and a dozen more hurt in a shooting at a college homecoming party at The Party Venue in Greenville.

According to the lawsuit, Gonzales said he was there with friends but left because it was packed to capacity and hot inside. He said he was outside in the parking lot waiting to leave when the shooting happened inside the venue.

The next day, Gonzales said he was arrested at work and accused of being the shooter by an eyewitness.

He was held at the hunt county jail for nine days with a $1 million bond.

During this time, the lawsuit claims Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks “went to several media outlets and doubled-down on his assertion that they were sure that they arrested the right person.”

The lawsuit also names David Armstrong of the Texas Rangers, claiming he told Gonzales that he didn't believe him and would make sure that Gonzales "gets the needle."

After public outcry that they had the wrong person, authorities eventually released Gonzales, due to lack of cooperation from witnesses and discovery of exculpatory evidence.

In an interview with NBCLX shortly after his release last year, Gonzales said the damage had already been done.

"I thought I was going to be leaving all the people coming up to me, I didn't. People come up to me here and are like 'hey I know you,' or 'I've seen you from the news,’” he said. “I'm hanging on. I've been hanging on since day one. I knew what the outcome was going to be."

NBC 5 reached out to the Hunt County Sheriff's Office for a response. Thursday morning, Sheriff Meeks said in an email that he's unaware of the lawsuit and has not been personally served any papers concerning the lawsuit.

He also issued the following statement in regards to the ongoing investigation.

“Sunday morning, after the shooting, I received a call from Gov. Greg Abbott offering any assistance from the state with the investigation of the double homicide. I accepted his offer of help. Through the following days, the state performed an investigation and with a sworn affidavit from an eyewitness, came up with a suspect. That suspect was subsequently arrested and placed in the Hunt County Detention Center. A few days later, the suspect was released from custody. After further investigation, we believe that the shooting was gang related. This is still an open investigation. With as many people that were in attendance that night, someone knows exactly the identity of the shooter.”

In the lawsuit, Gonzales claims he lost his job and was harassed because of the attention from his arrest. As a result, he said he moved to Florida to live near relatives, leaving behind a girlfriend and three kids.

The lawsuit also claims he had a difficult time finding work and that he suffered anxiety, depression and mental anguish from the experience.