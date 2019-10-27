First responders outside The Party Place in Greenville, Texas, Oct. 27, 2019, on reports of a mass shooting where Texas A&M Commerce students were celebrating homecoming.

Numerous people were reportedly shot overnight Saturday, some fatally, at a homecoming party in Greenville believed to be attended by students from nearby Texas A&M Commerce.

While scanner chatter indicates a number of people have been injured, including one shot in the back and another in the neck, officials have not confirmed how many people were shot or the conditions of the survivors.

Officials with Hunt County Sheriff's Office would only confirm that they are responding to a shooting and Commerce police would only confirm that there has been a fatal shooting in the county.

The location of the shooter is also unknown.

Graphic video posted online showed several people unresponsive on the groundand bleeding, some receiving CPR, while other people can be heard screaming in the background.

According to scanner chatter, the shooting reportedly took place at The Party Venue along U.S. Highway 380, west of Greenville. Texas A&M University Commerce Police tweeted there was no active shooter situation on campus, which is about 18 miles away from the party location, and that "there was an event outside Greenville that may or may not have involved students at this time."

Greenville is in Hunt County, about 40 miles northeast of Dallas.