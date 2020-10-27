One Year Later, Victims' Families Seek Justice In Greenville Party Shooting

A year after 12 people were injured and two were killed when a gunman opened fire on a college party in Greenville, questions remain about the investigation, which has yet to yield an arrest.

In the days after the October 2019 shooting, the Hunt Sheriff’s Office arrested what turned out to be the wrong man.

NBCDFW reached out to the department on Tuesday morning and after hours of waiting were told to email Sheriff Randy Meeks, who was out of the office. No response has yet been received.

“They are not telling me anything, they will not return my phone calls. They will not tell me anything and when I do talk to them, they are very rude,” said Nakima Alexander, mother of Kevin Berry, among those killed.

Alexander says she is increasingly pessimistic that anyone will ever be brought to justice for the shooting.

The cousin of Byron Craven Jr., the other man killed, says she’s still holding out hope.

“It has been surreal, like, I can’t believe it has been a year,” said Quadria Feeman, who was at the party with Craven. “I’m praying that we find out who did it. It has been a year and we still don’t have an answer,” said Freeman.

Freeman, while optimistic those responsible will one day be located, said she personally believes that Hunt County investigators simply could have tried harder.

“I think that they could have done better, they could have fought harder,” said Freeman.