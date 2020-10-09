Man Shot and Killed While Walking Dog in Oak Cliff, Neighbors Say

Dallas police are asking for the public’s help to find the gunman who shot and killed a man early Friday morning in Oak Cliff.

Neighbors said the victim was out walking his dog with his wife when shots rang out.

“I heard gunshots,” neighbor Melinda Mendoza said. “Loud. Pow, pow, pow, pow, pow.”

A nearby home surveillance camera captured audio of nine gunshots at 7:34 a.m.

Police found the victim, identified by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office as James Faith, on the street. The 49-year-old had been shot multiple times near his house on South Waverly Drive, according to police.

“I hear the woman screaming for her life. It sounded terrible,” Mendoza said. “It sounded like a movie. I see their dog moving, big ol’ pretty dog took off running so I knew it was my neighbors.”

Faith and his wife are described as incredibly friendly by many neighbors.

They were known for walking their dog every morning, greeting everyone along the way.

A motive was not known, but Dallas police did not rule out a possible robbery attempt.

“It’s just a horrific crime that someone would just come out here and just execute this victim here,” Dallas police Sgt. Warren Mitchell said. “We’re just hoping we can find some answers soon.”

Mendoza insisted her neighbors had no known enemies.

“For this to happen to them, it can’t be because they were doing something wrong. They did no wrong,” she said.

Detectives spent the morning canvassing the area for any home surveillance video and speaking to neighbors, hoping to make sense of it all.

“My heart breaks for [victim’s wife], you know,” Mendoza said. “It’s just sad.”

The shooting marked the city's 173rd homicide in 2020.

Dallas police urged anyone with information on this shooting to call 911.

This incident is reported on case number 179853-2020.