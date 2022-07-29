Man Dies After Being Shot by Dallas Officer During Arrest; Bodycam, Surveillance Videos Released

Dallas Police released videos Friday afternoon showing the attempted arrest and fatal shooting of a man they say eluded police and was selling drugs outside a convenience store Wednesday night.

Chief of Police Eddie Garcia said undercover officers were investigating drug complaints at about 10:20 p.m. outside the LBJ Food Mart on the 13000 block of Jupiter Road when they observed a man they identified as 30-year-old Kyle Dail make multiple hand-to-hand drug deals.

Garcia said Dail then left the store in his Nissan Versa and was followed by undercover officers who later requested a traffic stop after noticing he made a traffic violation. Dail did not stop, police said, and eventually eluded officers.

At about 11:35 p.m. officers spotted Dail back at the convenience store and called for uniformed officers to take him into custody for evading arrest.

Three officers, Thomas Hoffman, Noah Hemm, and Michael Piering, responded and entered the store and approached Dail from behind.

In the video, officers can be heard telling Dail, "Don't move, don't move," and he can be heard saying "I'm not moving. I'm not moving. I can't breathe."

Garcia said Dail resisted and that as officers struggled to get him into custody he pulled out a handgun from his pocket and raised it in the air in front of Hoffman's face.

Garcia said detectives reviewed store surveillance cameras and the officers’ body-worn cameras and saw Dail remove the handgun from his pocket. An officer can be heard on body-worn camera warning the other officers Dail had a gun.

"Dail transitions the weapon from his right to his left hand then throws the weapon to another aisle in the business.

A moment after Dail threw his weapon, Officer Hoffman fired his duty weapon," Garcia said, describing the video.

After the shooting Garcia said Dail was unresponsive and was taken to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital of Dallas in critical condition. The Dallas County Medical Examiner said Dail died on Thursday.

"This event and these events are traumatic. This is traumatic to the family of Kyle Dale. We recognize that. I recognize that. And for those who know him as a friend," Garcia said. "But it's also traumatic to our officers who were involved that night. This is never our intended outcome."

Garcia said Dail's weapon was cocked and loaded with four rounds and that he was a convicted felon with a substantial criminal history who should not have had a gun. Garcia added that drugs were found on Dail and inside his vehicle.

Garcia said the videos were released in the spirit of transparency so people could see what occurred in the moments leading up to the shooting.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and is being led by the Dallas Police Special Investigations Unit. The Dallas County District Attorney's Office is also conducting an independent investigation.

This is the fourth officer-involved shooting involving a Dallas Police officer in 2022.