Officer Shoots Man Who Pulled Gun During Arrest Attempt: Dallas Police

Dallas police are investigating after an officer shot a man they say pulled a gun during an arrest attempt in Northeast Dallas.

It happened at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night at a gas station in the 13000 block of Jupiter Road near I-635.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said officers saw a drug transaction in the gas station's parking lot and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver did not stop and officers and the police helicopter followed but lost sight of the vehicle.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia says an officer shot a man who pulled a gun during an arrest attempt in Northeast Dallas. The man is in critical condition, no officers were injured.

A short time later, Garcia says officers located the car back at the gas station and the man they wanted to question inside the gas station.

Garcia said when the officers tried to arrest the man, a fight broke out and the man pulled a handgun from his waistband, that's when one of the officers fired his service weapon hitting the man.

The man was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition according to Garcia. His name has not been released. None of the officers were injured.

The Dallas County District Attorney's Office and the Office of Police Oversight will look into the shooting and an internal Dallas Police Department investigation is underway.