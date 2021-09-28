Man Arrested in Triple Murder in Fort Worth; Dismembered Bodies Found in Dumpster

Fort Worth police arrested a man in Euless Monday night in connection with three dismembered bodies, one of whom was a child, that were found in a dumpster last week, two law enforcement officials said.

Jason Alan Thornburg, 41, was booked into the Fort Worth jail about 11:30 p.m. Monday on a charge of capital murder of multiple persons.

Police in Fort Worth on Wednesday found three bodies in a dumpster on the city's west side after firefighters responded to a report of a fire. One of the bodies was a young woman, possibly a teenager, and a child, whose gender was unknown.

The third victim was identified as 42-year-old David Lueras who had a long criminal record and had ties to Dallas and northeast Tarrant County, police said.

Fort Worth police waited until Friday to publicly acknowledge the triple murder and ask the public for help.

Two law enforcement officials who were not authorized to discuss the arrest publicly confirmed Thornburg was arrested at a Euless hotel Monday and later confessed to the three murders and possibly others in North Texas.

One source told NBC 5 Thornburg killed the three Fort Worth victims in a Euless motel and used crates from a home remodeling store to dismember the bodies.

Thornburg was convicted in the city of Rhome in 2018 on a charge of evading arrest, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, and was paroled in June 2020.

He has ties to Indiana and worked as a service tech, according to public records.

Thornburg's connection to Lueras or the motive for the murders wasn't immediately clear.