Three Dismembered Bodies, Including a Child, Found in Burning Fort Worth Dumpster

Bodies were burned and dismembered and some body parts are missing, police say

By Scott Gordon

Fort Worth police on Friday announced that three dismembered bodies were found in a burning dumpster on the city's west side on Wednesday.

The fire department responded to a report of a dumpster fire in the 3100 block of Bonnie Drive about 6:15 a.m. Wednesday and made the gruesome discovery, police said.

The bodies appear to be an unknown child, a young teenage or adult female, and an adult male.

The man was identified as 42-year-old David Lueras, known to frequent the Dallas area, and has ties to Hurst, Euless, and Bedford.

Lueras has a long criminal history, according to court records.

Police added that the bodies were burned and heavily dismembered and some body parts are unaccounted for.

