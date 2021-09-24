Three Dismembered Bodies, Including a Child, Found in Burning Fort Worth Dumpster

Fort Worth police on Friday announced that three dismembered bodies were found in a burning dumpster on the city's west side on Wednesday.

The fire department responded to a report of a dumpster fire in the 3100 block of Bonnie Drive about 6:15 a.m. Wednesday and made the gruesome discovery, police said.

The bodies appear to be an unknown child, a young teenage or adult female, and an adult male.

The man was identified as 42-year-old David Lueras, known to frequent the Dallas area, and has ties to Hurst, Euless, and Bedford.

Lueras has a long criminal history, according to court records.

Police added that the bodies were burned and heavily dismembered and some body parts are unaccounted for.