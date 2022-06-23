Tarrant County

Man Apparently Dies in Raging Fire During Standoff With Tarrant County SWAT: Sheriff

Man fired on deputies from several locations before home caught fire, officials say

By Scott Gordon

A man who fired on deputies and placed explosive devices on his front porch apparently died after his house caught fire Thursday, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies arrived at the man’s house in the 500 block of Indian Creek Road at about 9:30 a.m. to arrest him on an outstanding aggravated assault warrant, according to Deputy Chief Jennifer Gabbert.

The suspect, whose name has not been released by officials, immediately started firing at deputies from multiple locations in his house, Gabbert said.

A man who fired on deputies and placed explosive devices on his front porch apparently died after his house caught fire Thursday, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office says.
Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

A SWAT team was called to the scene and tried to negotiate with the man but he continued firing at deputies, she said.

A fire started in the area of his front porch where he had apparently dropped incendiary devices, Gabbert said.

The man’s trailer home erupted in flames and he never came out. Investigators believe he died in the fire but have not recovered his body, Gabbert said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Michelle Carter 1 hour ago

North Texas Olympic Gold Medalist Michelle Carter Retires From Competition

Aaron Dean 2 hours ago

New Judge Considered in Trial of Ex-Fort Worth Cop Charged With Killing Atatiana Jefferson

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.

This article tagged under:

Tarrant CountyTarrant County Sheriff's Office
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us