Man Apparently Dies in Raging Fire During Standoff With Tarrant County SWAT: Sheriff

A man who fired on deputies and placed explosive devices on his front porch apparently died after his house caught fire Thursday, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies arrived at the man’s house in the 500 block of Indian Creek Road at about 9:30 a.m. to arrest him on an outstanding aggravated assault warrant, according to Deputy Chief Jennifer Gabbert.

The suspect, whose name has not been released by officials, immediately started firing at deputies from multiple locations in his house, Gabbert said.

A SWAT team was called to the scene and tried to negotiate with the man but he continued firing at deputies, she said.

A fire started in the area of his front porch where he had apparently dropped incendiary devices, Gabbert said.

The man’s trailer home erupted in flames and he never came out. Investigators believe he died in the fire but have not recovered his body, Gabbert said.

