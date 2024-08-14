Arlington

‘Major developments' to be announced in 1985 unsolved murder of UTA student

Terri McAdams, 22, was found beaten to death inside her fiancé’s apartment on Valentine's Day, 1985

The Arlington Police Department is set to announce Wednesday afternoon ‘major developments’ in a 1985 cold case involving the brutal murder of a UT-Arlington student.

A press conference is set for 1 p.m. in Arlington. NBC 5 will livestream the announcement.

Terri McAdams, 22, was found savagely beaten to death inside her fiancé’s apartment located on West Division Street on February 14, 1985, according to NBC 5 reports at the time.

At the time, detectives said McAdams’ engagement ring was taken during the attack.

Police alerted area pawn shops to the missing ring at the time.

Her alleged killer also left behind a distinctive shoeprint outside her home, according to police.

Despite thousands of leads, no arrests had been made and the case went cold.

According to an APD press release, Chief Al Jones, FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Chad Yarbrough, and members of the investigative team will share new details in the case during a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Arlington detectives sought help from the FBI’s investigative genetic genealogy team to help work the case, according to APD.

