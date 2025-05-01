University of North Texas

University of North Texas ELEVAR program set to graduate its first class of students

UNT ELEVAR is a 4-year inclusive university program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

By Noelle Walker

NBCDFW.com

Alex Bartolo and Noah Rahn are getting ready to mark a milestone. You could call them trailblazers. Next week they will graduate from the University of North Texas ELEVAR program; part of the program's first graduating class.

"It will give us the opportunity to think about how the last 4 years have paid off; how it all started, up to now," ELEVAR student Alex Bartolo said.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

ELEVAR is an acronym for Empower, Learn, Excel, enVision, Advance, Rise. It's a 4-year, inclusive university program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"Most students with intellectual disabilities have not had the opportunity to even think that college is a possibility," UNT ELEVAR Co-Founder Dr. Brenda Barrio said. "The opportunities that we can provide are just by removing barriers, and I think that having them in the classroom, just like everybody else, shows that they can do as much as everybody else can."

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Bartolo has been studying voice acting. Rahn, who is a 'man of few words', loves sports and wants to be a coach. ELEVAR students learn more than just academics.

"Well, learning how to manage without mom and dad," Bartolo said. "And learn how to manage things alone. Like for example, your schedule, strict deadlines or assignments, etcetera."

Students go to classes and participate with neurotypical students in campus activities. Barrio said both student populations benefit.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

DFW Airport 3 hours ago

American Airlines, DFW Airport doubling the number of gates at new Terminal F

Parker County 6 hours ago

‘It is a cruel world,' 3 charged in connection with triple homicide: Affidavit

"I think that is the probably the biggest underlying impact of these programs," Barrio said. "Having students, and now young adults, into the community only enriches the community."

UNT ELEVAR students will graduate on Wednesday, May 7. Bartolo was chosen to be a guest speaker at UNT's College of Health and Public Service commencement ceremony.

"I had a lot happen during my journey at UNT," Bartolo said. "I'm looking forward to seeing what the rest of my life will have to provide."

This article tagged under:

University of North TexasHealth & ScienceEducation
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us