University of North Texas ELEVAR program set to graduate its first class of students

Alex Bartolo and Noah Rahn are getting ready to mark a milestone. You could call them trailblazers. Next week they will graduate from the University of North Texas ELEVAR program; part of the program's first graduating class.

"It will give us the opportunity to think about how the last 4 years have paid off; how it all started, up to now," ELEVAR student Alex Bartolo said.

ELEVAR is an acronym for Empower, Learn, Excel, enVision, Advance, Rise. It's a 4-year, inclusive university program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"Most students with intellectual disabilities have not had the opportunity to even think that college is a possibility," UNT ELEVAR Co-Founder Dr. Brenda Barrio said. "The opportunities that we can provide are just by removing barriers, and I think that having them in the classroom, just like everybody else, shows that they can do as much as everybody else can."

Bartolo has been studying voice acting. Rahn, who is a 'man of few words', loves sports and wants to be a coach. ELEVAR students learn more than just academics.

"Well, learning how to manage without mom and dad," Bartolo said. "And learn how to manage things alone. Like for example, your schedule, strict deadlines or assignments, etcetera."

Students go to classes and participate with neurotypical students in campus activities. Barrio said both student populations benefit.

"I think that is the probably the biggest underlying impact of these programs," Barrio said. "Having students, and now young adults, into the community only enriches the community."

UNT ELEVAR students will graduate on Wednesday, May 7. Bartolo was chosen to be a guest speaker at UNT's College of Health and Public Service commencement ceremony.

"I had a lot happen during my journey at UNT," Bartolo said. "I'm looking forward to seeing what the rest of my life will have to provide."