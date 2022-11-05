Luxury retailer, Louis Vuitton, has chosen a unique destination for its next fashion show. Right here in North Texas!

The invite-only shopping event will be held at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science on Nov. 12 and will show off Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2023 Collection.

The collection coming to Dallas was unveiled in May in La Jolla, Calif., at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies, which sits on a cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean and has been revered for its architectural design since it was built in 1965.

Past venues for Louis Vuitton’s Cruise show have run the gamut both geographically and aesthetically, from the MAC by Oscar Niemeyer in Niteroi, Brazil to the Miho Museum by Ieoh Ming Pei outside Kyoto, Japan.

There's something they all have in common — beautiful architecture and design.

The Paris fashion house has used buildings it considers architecturally interesting and with natural light as settings for its fashion and trunk shows.

"I've seen a little bit of what they have in mind. They are really playing up how our building looks. How incredible the architecture really is; sleek lines, concrete, window, light.. playing a role in their shows," said Chantel Boudreaux, Perot Museum Director of Operations and Events.

Since D-FW is lacking in mountains and oceans, Dallas’ Perot was chosen for its lighting and interesting backdrop that Louis Vuitton seeks.

The sun will be the guest of honor in the Cruise 2023 collection, playing an active part in the evolution of this wardrobe where changes in temperature set a stylistic tempo, according to Louis Vuitton.

The Perot Museum opened in 2012 and was designed by Thom Mayne, founder of Los Angeles-based architects Morphosis. The Museum has a variety of floor plans and options for special events for groups of up to 1,500. Over 225 events, from bar mitzvahs to weddings, are held at the various spaces in the museum.

Show attendees will include Louis Vuitton’s “top clients as well as key local press and influencers,” said a spokesman for the company.

Attendance at the Louis Vuitton morning and afternoon events is expected to be 200 people at each. The shows will be in the lobby, which is surrounded by windows. Louis Vuitton’s set decor will incorporate the exact color of the concrete in the museum.