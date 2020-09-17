Longtime Best Friends Share First-Time Memory

Hospitals are the bookends for some of life's most important moments. Some, like the one that happened at Texas Health Southwest Hospital in Fort Worth on September 14, had a plot twist no one saw coming.

"We can't make this stuff up," Bailey Horwood said.

Horwood found out she was pregnant this year. So was her longtime friend, Cheyanne Wilson. The two met in fourth grade and have been best friends ever since.

"I've always thought it would be so cool if we were to get married at the same time and have kids at the same time," Wilson said. "We just have a really special bond."

Wilson was scheduled to have a c-section at Texas Health Southwest on September 14, but she wasn't the only mother-to-be that went to the hospital that day.

"My water broke," Horwood said. "We were not expecting it."

Horwood rushed to the hospital four days before her due date. Once she got settled in her room at Texas Health Southwest, she asked her nurse about Wilson.

"So my best friend is having her c-section today," Wilson said, recalling her conversation with the nurse. "She's like, that's literally scheduled for the room next to yours. I was like, STOP!"

Same hospital. Same day. Just one wall between them.

"We could not have planned this if we tried," Wilson said laughing. "When she came out, they said 'it's a girl', and you could literally hear them cheer in the next room," Horwood said.

Sayer Horwood was born September 14 at 6:35 a.m. About one hour later, Mesa Wilson was born.

"I hope she has the same relationship that me and Bailey have with Sayer," Wilson said about her little girl.

It wasn't what either of the best friends planned for the births of their children. It was better.

"It ended up being one of the best days ever, "Wilson said.