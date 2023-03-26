Local Youth Orchestra Celebrates Big Donation With Free Community Concert 

Shoppers at the Galleria Dallas were surprised with a free concert this weekend.

Students from the Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra, one of the leading youth orchestras in the country, put on a jazz performance in the mall’s thoroughfares.

It was all to celebrate a $10,000 donation from Ovation TV for the Stand for the Arts Awards. GDYO was one of 10 organizations in the country to receive the award.

CHECK IT OUT: Shoppers at Galleria Dallas were surprised with a free concert by @GreaterDallasYO on Saturday. It was all to celebrate a $10K donation to the program! pic.twitter.com/kdikLi0oOB — Alanna Quillen (@AlannaNBC5) March 26, 2023

Performing students include Dylan Shaw on piano, Justin Rydberg on baritone saxophone, Cody Giancolla on bass, Jackson Iseneker on trumpet and Gabe Gerth on drums.

“The Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra is thrilled and honored to be an award recipient this year,” said Cathy Havicon, GDYO executive director. “It’s a validation for all our efforts over the past 51 years to bring music education to the North Texas community and beyond.”

Founded in 1972, GDYO is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing music education and performance opportunities that foster musical excellence, cultivate learning, encourage creativity, inspire self-motivation, and develop social skills.

Alanna Quillen NBC 5 Dallas city councilwoman Cara Mendelsohn stands with GDYO executive director Cathy Havicon and others presenting the award.

They also offer an extensive scholarship program to ensure that all students who are offered positions are able to participate. Approximately 20 percent of GDYO musicians receive scholarships based on need.

Right now, auditions are open for the upcoming 2023-2024 season. For more details to get your child involved, click here.