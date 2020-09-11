Local Nonprofit Hosts Free Sports Camp for Kids

It’s a wonderful thing for a child to excel in a sport, but it’s even better for them to excel as a person. That’s the mission of the Xcellence Foundation. It’s a national nonprofit based in Dallas that has helped thousands of kids since it was created in 2007 by engineer and sports enthusiast Chad Harper.

"That’s the importance of the Xcellence Foundation. What makes you great. Sometimes somebody seeing someone else [doing it] and being motivated. The kids are getting hands-on experience and it's important," Harper said. “It’s as simple as showing them a road map. Our path to success. I think seeing that and talking to them very humbly is what is the key.”

Harper wanted to help young people advance through STEM, athletics, business and mentoring.

Harper, a successful engineer and businessman has helped generate more than one billion dollars in revenue for Fortune 100 companies. He, along with some professional athletes, are holding a Train Like A Pro, free sports event in Dallas. It's called The ReWind.

It's usually a basketball camp, but this is the first year it will feature football. ReWind is an annual demonstration of strength and agility hosted by former athletes. It's not just about sport though, there is also mindset training to showcase the balance between mind, body, and mental flexibility.

“It will be useful for all different athletes. It’s going to be an agility demo. Cones, hurdles and ladders just working with movement. More importantly, being able to get around and talk to some of the guys. We have some of my former athlete friends who will be there to speak about experiences,” Je’Ron Hamm, transformation expert and NFL veteran said.

Kids in middle and high school, who play different sports, are invited to attend but must register .

The winner of the training day gets a pro day with former NBA player Melvin Sanders at his Dallas training facility, SandersFit.

All coronavirus safety protocols will be followed at Saturday’s event.