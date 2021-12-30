Local High School Student's Project Celebrates Community

Shraavya Pydisetti started her nonprofit organization Project Querencia. The junior at Coppell High School said she just wanted a way to give back to the community that has given her so much.

“Querencia” means a place where a person feels safe or at home in Spanish.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

She and her friends from her subdivision give back in different ways. One way has been through their latest care package donation. The students put together 700 care packages in a division of three projects in just a week. It was their way of showing their appreciation this holiday season.

They gave them to every single bus driver, lunch-room employee and janitor in the Coppell ISD. It was as thank you for all of the hard work they have done this last year through the pandemic.

They also created packages for the teachers who have played such an essential role in their lives.

“As high schoolers, we know that making a difference is possible, and that we are the ones who can achieve it,” Pydisetti said when asked why she has chosen to spend her time with these projects.

The third project was to provide hygiene kits with treats for people who are without a home in the community. In that same project, they collected more than 300 cans to Metrocrest for their holiday food drive.

To date, organization has been able to create over 3500 packages and their volunteers have spent over 3000 hours volunteering in just one year. Moving forward, this team is looking forward to beginning larger initiatives to help the DFW area at a larger scale and leaving a permanent positive impact.