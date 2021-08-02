The City of Lewisville will spray for mosquitoes Tuesday and Wednesday nights after a mosquito trap tested positive for West Nile virus for the first time in Lewisville in 2021.

The positive sample came from a trap collected July 30 around East Hill Park.

The ground spraying is scheduled for Aug. 3 and Aug. 4, starting 9 p.m. both nights, weather permitting.

The area to be sprayed is a half-mile radius around East Hill Park, the city said.

Vector Disease Control International, a private company contracted by the city, is conducting the spraying.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Both Dallas and Arlington conducted recent sprayings after other positive mosquito samples.

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.

in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent. DEET : Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.

: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent. Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites