Dallas to Spray for Mosquitoes After Positive West Nile Trap

The City of Dallas will spray for mosquitos after a sample tested positive for West Nile virus.

Weather permitting, four areas in Dallas are scheduled for mosquito control spraying on Sunday and Monday between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The first area to be sprayed is near the 3400 block of Grafton Avenue, bounded by Burlingdell Avenue on the north, Burns Avenue on the west, South Ravinia Drive on the east, and June Drive on the south.

The area near the 9000 block of Rolling Rock Lane will also be sprayed. It is bounded by Wallbrook Drive on the north, Lynbrook Drive on the west, Pandora Drive on the east, and Northwest Highway on the south.

Another area to be sprayed is near the 18700 block of Platte River Way, bounded by Rosemeade Parkway on the north, Kelly Boulevard on the west, Marsh Lane on the east, and Timberglen Road on the south.

The final area to be sprayed is near the 19300 block of Millwheat Trail, bounded by President George Bush Turnpike on the north, Willow Wood Lane on the west, Lloyd Circle on the east, and Knightsbridge Drive on the south.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the use of insecticide is approved for treatment. Residents in the treatment areas should avoid contact with the spray by staying indoors.

People inside a vehicle while trucks are actively spraying should remain in their vehicles with the windows up and the air conditioner on until the trucks pass through and the spray is no longer visible, the City of Dallas said.

The City of Dallas said people who are out during the scheduled spraying time should be alert for trucks and should not follow them.

Residents who come into contact with the spray are advised to wash the affected area thoroughly with soap and water. The spray breaks down quickly in the presence of sunlight and has no residual effect, the City of Dallas said.

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.

in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent. DEET : Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.

: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent. Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites