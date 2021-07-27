Arlington

City of Arlington to Conduct Ground Spraying for West Nile Virus

The City of Arlington will conduct ground spraying for mosquitos on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the City of Arlington, officials confirmed one positive West Nile virus mosquito sample and will conduct ground spraying near Park Hill Drive at Mossy Oak Street.

Contractors will conduct two consecutive nights of targeted ground spraying on Tuesday and Wednesday between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., weather permitting.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

U.S. house district 6 2 hours ago

Republicans Susan Wright, Jake Ellzey Square-Off Tuesday in Runoff for Dist. 6 Congressional Seat

north texas jeep club 4 hours ago

Jeep Club Gives North Texas Something Good to Honk About

The spraying will occur according to City of Arlington Health Authority, Tarrant County Public Health, and the CDC recommendations.

Spraying will only occur in areas with a confirmed presence of the virus, the City of Arlington said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

This article tagged under:

Arlingtonmosquito sprayingmosquito
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us