City of Arlington to Conduct Ground Spraying for West Nile Virus

The City of Arlington will conduct ground spraying for mosquitos on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the City of Arlington, officials confirmed one positive West Nile virus mosquito sample and will conduct ground spraying near Park Hill Drive at Mossy Oak Street.

Contractors will conduct two consecutive nights of targeted ground spraying on Tuesday and Wednesday between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., weather permitting.

The spraying will occur according to City of Arlington Health Authority, Tarrant County Public Health, and the CDC recommendations.

Spraying will only occur in areas with a confirmed presence of the virus, the City of Arlington said.