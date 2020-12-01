Lake Worth

WATCH: Lake Worth Officers Save Family From Overnight House Fire

Officers' body cameras captured video of the rescue

By Brian Roth

Two North Texas police officers are being hailed as heroes after they saved a family from a late-night house fire.

The Lake Worth Police Department said officers Myers and Valdez were "in the right place at the right time" when they noticed flames shooting from the roof of a home shortly before 1 a.m. Monday.

Video captured on the officers' body cameras showed the two knocking on the home's doors and windows in an effort to wake those inside. Shortly after, the officers made it inside the house before safely evacuating two adults, two children and a dog.

Firefighters from Lake Worth and Fort Worth put out the fire and attended to the displaced family.

No one was hurt.

"The Lake Worth Police Department would like to publicly recognize and thank Officer Myers and Officer Valdez for their steadfast devotion to duty and commitment to keeping the citizens and visitors of Lake Worth safe," a police department statement read.

