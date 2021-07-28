Kaufman County Sheriff's Office Launches Internal Investigation Following Viral Video

The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office has opened an internal investigation after a troubling video surfaced on social media.

Family members shared the video with NBC 5 on Wednesday.

It shows a deputy sitting on a teenage girl, and deputies scuffling with her mother before taking her down and placing her in handcuffs as well. Both were taken away.

This happened in the Deerfield Heights neighborhood near Doe Meadow Lane in Forney.

The organization Next Generation Action Network has planned a news conference Thursday morning to press law enforcement for answers.

The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office provided no additional information on the incident or the deputy involved.

NBC 5 also reached out to the Forney Police Department.