Science with Samantha

Join ‘Science with Samantha’ for Special Earth Week Fun for Kids

Meteorologist Samantha Davies will team up with the Perot Museum of Nature and Science

By Samantha Davies

Green Earth globe glass
Getty Images

The globein forest, close

" data-ellipsis="false">

Earth Day is Wednesday and all week "Science with Samantha" will team up with the Educators at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science for at-home science experiments and lessons.

You can watch a two-way live-stream at 10 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday on Instagram Live (@NBCDFW).

This year, Earth Day celebrates its 50th anniversary with climate action as the theme.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 12 hours ago

Towns in Rural North Texas Battle Coronavirus Like Big Cities

coronavirus 12 hours ago

State Representative Says More Coronavirus Testing is Needed Before Texas Opens Businesses

Climate change is one of the biggest challenges facing the future of humanity and the life-support systems that make our world habitable. The week will start with a recycling project and discussion about sustainability.

Here is the line-up for the week:

MONDAY — DIY No-Sew Tote Bag

Do you have a bunch of old T-shirts around from vacations or special events? Don’t throw them away. Fabric and old clothes can easily be upcycled. Learn how to make your own tote-bag out of the shirts you don't wear anymore.

WEDNESDAY — “Fantastic Frogs” local amphibian identification 

There’s a fantastic diversity of amphibians in Texas. Watch the 
“ribbiting” Instagram Live to learn how to identify some of the most 
common species of frogs in Dallas-Fort Worth through sight and sound. 
Discover more about their unique adaptations and how they 
are important indicators of environmental health. Take your 
field guide, grab your net and you will be ready to look for frogs.

FRIDAY — Hydropower challenge

Did you know hydropower — the utilization of water’s natural 
current and flow — produces 16% of the world’s electricity? Use 
household items to design and engineer your own hydropower 
turbine at home.

The at-home Instagram Live events are all part of the Perot Museum's "Amaze your Brain at Home Program."

This article tagged under:

Science with Samanthaweatherscience
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us