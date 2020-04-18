Join ‘Science with Samantha’ for Special Earth Week Fun for Kids

Earth Day is Wednesday and all week "Science with Samantha" will team up with the Educators at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science for at-home science experiments and lessons.

You can watch a two-way live-stream at 10 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday on Instagram Live (@NBCDFW).

This year, Earth Day celebrates its 50th anniversary with climate action as the theme.

Climate change is one of the biggest challenges facing the future of humanity and the life-support systems that make our world habitable. The week will start with a recycling project and discussion about sustainability.

Here is the line-up for the week:

MONDAY — DIY No-Sew Tote Bag

Do you have a bunch of old T-shirts around from vacations or special events? Don’t throw them away. Fabric and old clothes can easily be upcycled. Learn how to make your own tote-bag out of the shirts you don't wear anymore.

WEDNESDAY — “Fantastic Frogs” local amphibian identification

There’s a fantastic diversity of amphibians in Texas. Watch the

“ribbiting” Instagram Live to learn how to identify some of the most

common species of frogs in Dallas-Fort Worth through sight and sound.

Discover more about their unique adaptations and how they

are important indicators of environmental health. Take your

field guide, grab your net and you will be ready to look for frogs.

FRIDAY — Hydropower challenge

Did you know hydropower — the utilization of water’s natural

current and flow — produces 16% of the world’s electricity? Use

household items to design and engineer your own hydropower

turbine at home.

The at-home Instagram Live events are all part of the Perot Museum's "Amaze your Brain at Home Program."