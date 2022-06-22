Inside Temp Reaches 141 Degrees in Cook Children's Hot Car Demonstration

It's every parent's worst nightmare.

Every year, about 38 kids across the country die from being in hot cars.

So far this year, five have already died, including a child in Houston who was forgotten inside a car for several hours in triple-digit heat.

With the never-ending heat wave in North Texas, first responders have a warning for parents.

On Tuesday, Cook Children's hospital in Fort Worth put on a demonstration to show exactly what that looks like.

Representatives set up a digital thermometer inside a vehicle in the middle of the afternoon.

It hit triple digits outside and inside, the temperature soared quickly.

Within minutes, it reached 124 degrees. About an hour or so later, it hit 141 degrees inside the SUV.

Experts say this kind of heat can start shutting down organs in anyone stuck inside.

“Inside the vehicle can be 20 or more degrees hotter inside the car than the outside temperature. So it only takes a few minutes for a child to heat up,” said Dana Walraven with Cook Children’s and Safe Kids North Texas. “Children heat up three to five times faster than that of an adult."

If you think it's impossible to forget a child, it's not.

In the last two years, MedStar of Fort Worth has responded to about a dozen kids in hot cars. Already this summer, crews have responded to three incidents, all under 4 years old.

No fatalities have been reported in recent years. But there have been two hot car deaths of children in Texas so far this year.

If you look closer at their data, MedStar is finding that some kids are wandering off from parents, climbing inside vehicles without them knowing, and getting locked in the car.

MedStar says it's important for parents to have situational awareness. Keep your keys out of reach, lock your doors, and look before you lock.

"Speaking from personal experience I have that a three year old and a five year old – I can I can understand how these things can happen,” said Desiree Partain, transformation manager for MedStar. “You get into this kind of haze as a parent, whether you're sleep deprived. We like routine. And sometimes that routine is getting ready for work and leaving the house – and yes, we may have put kiddo in the car but our brains are so occupied with life and work and everything around us. I could understand how a parent could take their kid to work and not realize that they're in the car seat. So it's real."

So the same goes for your pets. They can't sweat, so they can suffocate in the heat even with the windows cracked open.

If you need to, set daily alerts on your phone to check the back seat.

There are also some car seat brands that have sensors on it that will connect to your phone and notify you if someone is still in the car. Some newer car models also come with a reminder feature on the dashboard to alert the driver to check the backseat before getting out.

MedStar says you can also make a habit of putting your purse or other crucial item in the backseat so that you’re forced to go back there to grab it.

