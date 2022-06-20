Harris County

Child Left in Vehicle for Several Hours Dies: Sheriff

Child's death under investigation by Harris County Sheriff's Department

A Houston-area child is dead after being left inside a vehicle for several hours, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez tweeted Monday afternoon deputies were sent to the 13700 block of Blair Hill Lane where they found a child had been left in a vehicle for hours.

The child, believed to be around 5 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's department has released no other details, including how the child may have been left in the vehicle and how the child was discovered.

Officials with the Harris County Sheriff's Office are investigating.

The temperature in Houston Monday afternoon was expected to climb near 100 degrees.

Hot Car Safety

According to the National Safety Council, if it's 95 degrees outside the internal temperature of a car could climb to 129 degrees in 30 minutes. After just 10 minutes, temperatures inside could reach 114 degrees.

A child's body temperature heats up three to five times faster than an adult and heatstroke can begin when a person's core body temperature reaches 104 degrees. A core temperature of 107 degrees is lethal, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

