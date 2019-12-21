In Case You Missed It Weekend News Digest: Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019

To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

McKinney Homeowner Captures Delivery Truck Smash Into Fence, Leave Scene

A McKinney homeowner says he is still stunned after a delivery driver drove into his fence and then drove off, leaving the scene. The video the homeowner posted to YouTube shows the driver of the FedEx truck backing up and driving away, leaving a hole in the side of the fence. Click here to read more about this story.

Dallas Police Arrest Porch Pirates Caught on Camera

Dallas police arrested two people caught on camera taking packages from porches this holiday season. Altogether, Dallas police say Amanda King, 33, and Hassan Suileman, 29, stole 14 packages from nine Lake Highlands homes in broad daylight Thursday morning. Click here to read more about this story.

Dallas Street Racing Takeover Caught on Camera

Cellphone video captured a dangerous street takeover event at the intersection of Davis Street and Hampton Road in Oak Cliff last weekend. Dallas police say they are reviewing the footage and investigating. Click here to read more about this story.

Budding Teen Scientist From Plano Working on Parkinson's Treatment

Anushka Sridhar, an 8th grader in Plano, is a budding scientist, who won the grand prize in her school's science fair. She created a device designed to lessen the tremors experienced by Parkinson's patients. Click here to read more about this story.

Fort Worth PD ‘Blue Elves’ Surprise Holiday Shoppers

Fort Worth Police surprise Walmart shoppers by paying for holiday gifts, it was part of what officers dubbed 'Operation Blue Elves.' One mother of five called the $2,000 in help a 'holiday miracle.' Click here to read more about this story.