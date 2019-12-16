McKinney Homeowner Captures Delivery Truck Smash Into Fence, Leave Scene

A McKinney homeowner says he is still stunned after a delivery driver drove into his fence and then drove off, leaving the scene.

Video the homeowner posted to YouTube shows the driver of the FedEx truck backing up and driving away, leaving a hole in the side of the fence.

The homeowner said he just closed on the home last week, but had not moved in yet.

He was at the house Sunday afternoon making a list of potential repairs when he heard a loud crash.

He looked out an upstairs window and saw a truck in his yard. A family member started recording what was happening on his cell phone and caught the driver leaving the scene.

The homeowner said he filed a report with the McKinney Police Department and reached out to FedEx, but has yet to hear back from the company.