Dallas Police Arrest Porch Pirates Caught on Camera

Dallas police arrested two people caught on camera taking packages from porches this holiday season.

On Thursday, Dec.12, police received a call from a resident in a neighborhood at Mapleridge Drive and Ferndale Road.

The caller reported seeing a package taken from their front porch and stayed on the line with dispatch while following the pair from a safe distance.

The caller then reported the thieves stopped and took another package from a different home.

Officers arrived and were able to arrest the two people, identified as Amanda King and Hassan Suileman, and take them into custody for multiple thefts.

Police said they retrieved a total of 14 packages taken from nine different homes, all of which were returned to the proper owners.