Dallas Street Racing Takeover Caught on Camera

Cell phone video captured a dangerous street racing event in Oak Cliff over the weekend that Dallas police say is now under investigation.

The minuteslong street takeover took place at the intersection of Davis Street and Hampton Road on Saturday night.

“You can still see the tire marks,” said Lacy Connor, who witnessed the event.

Connor works at a nearby restaurant and was among the many people that shot video of what followed. On Connor’s video, cars can be seen doing high-speed donuts in the intersection before fireworks are set off.

By the time Dallas police arrived the cars participating in the event were gone.

“They (Dallas police) don’t know when it’s going to happen, just like we don’t know when it’s going to happen. The only thing, it’s only going to stop if police are heavily trafficking this area,” Connor said.

Last month Dallas City Councilman Jaime Resendez said he would like for Texas State Troopers to return to South Dallas to combat the increase in street racing.

In a statement sent to NBC 5, Dallas police said they are reviewing video of the event and said in part:

“We will be reviewing video footage to determine if there is sufficient information to conduct an investigation of the vehicle/persons involved."