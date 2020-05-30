Hundreds March Through Downtown Dallas on 2nd Day of Protests

Hundreds gathered outside Dallas City Hall and marched through downtown Saturday as protesters demanded justice after the killing of George Floyd for the second day in a row.
The protests were peaceful, as the march arrived back at city hall, though it did stop traffic at some intersections downtown. By 4 p.m. Saturday, police had not made any arrests, though one Texas Department of Public Safety vehicle was spray painted, Dallas police said.
Before the march, the crowd outside city hall, many carrying signs that read "Black Lives Matter," took a knee in unison, while officials could be seen watching from windows inside.
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Dallas police Chief Renee Hall called for a night of peaceful protests after Friday's march turned destructive, lasting into early Saturday morning.
Johnson expressed support Saturday for many of the protestors, but called out those he said took advantage of the rally.
"They exploited a collective cry for help for their own personal gain by looting. They chose to destroy things at a time when we should be building each other up," the mayor said. "And we just can't allow that. Not in Dallas. We cannot allow people to destroy the livelihoods of others or threaten the safety of the very same people we are asking to protect us in our time of need."
For many people downtown, the first part of the day Saturday was spent cleaning up their city.
“People have a right to be mad. I get it. It’s horrific what’s been happening in this country. It is absolutely horrific that these things are still happening," said Katherine Clapner, owner of Dude, Sweet Chocolate on Main Street. "But this doesn’t solve it. It doesn’t fix the problem. It just buries people that work really hard."
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced he would deploy state troopers to the state's largest cities Saturday to help local police departments.
Several locations in Dallas that might otherwise have been busy on a Saturday closed early out of an abundance of caution, including Galleria Dallas, NorthPark Center and the Dallas Farmers Market.