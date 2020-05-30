Hundreds March Through Downtown Dallas on 2nd Day of Protests

Hundreds gathered outside Dallas City Hall and marched through downtown Saturday as protesters demanded justice after the killing of George Floyd for the second day in a row.

The protests were peaceful, as the march arrived back at city hall, though it did stop traffic at some intersections downtown. By 4 p.m. Saturday, police had not made any arrests, though one Texas Department of Public Safety vehicle was spray painted, Dallas police said.

Protestors spray painted this state trooper vehicle at Griffin and Jackson, where the Earle Cabell federal courthouse sits. Police repositioned as scene got confrontational. Didn’t see any arrests. @dallasnews pic.twitter.com/CxLffYnnCY — Obed Manuel (@obedmanuel) May 30, 2020

Before the march, the crowd outside city hall, many carrying signs that read "Black Lives Matter," took a knee in unison, while officials could be seen watching from windows inside.

RIGHT NOW: Crowd gathers outside City Hall in Dallas.



Group is demanding justice for George Floyd, as well as Atatiana Jefferson — shot and killed by a Fort Worth police officer inside her home in October @NBCDFWhttps://t.co/nCWClAH7r4 pic.twitter.com/I9HgNPHPpf — Lili Zheng (@LiliNBC5) May 30, 2020

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Dallas police Chief Renee Hall called for a night of peaceful protests after Friday's march turned destructive, lasting into early Saturday morning.

Johnson expressed support Saturday for many of the protestors, but called out those he said took advantage of the rally.

"They exploited a collective cry for help for their own personal gain by looting. They chose to destroy things at a time when we should be building each other up," the mayor said. "And we just can't allow that. Not in Dallas. We cannot allow people to destroy the livelihoods of others or threaten the safety of the very same people we are asking to protect us in our time of need."

For many people downtown, the first part of the day Saturday was spent cleaning up their city.

Looters and vandals attacked storefronts, windows and police vehicles in downtown Dallas overnight following largely peaceful protests over the Minnesota police killing of George Floyd.

“People have a right to be mad. I get it. It’s horrific what’s been happening in this country. It is absolutely horrific that these things are still happening," said Katherine Clapner, owner of Dude, Sweet Chocolate on Main Street. "But this doesn’t solve it. It doesn’t fix the problem. It just buries people that work really hard."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced he would deploy state troopers to the state's largest cities Saturday to help local police departments.

Several locations in Dallas that might otherwise have been busy on a Saturday closed early out of an abundance of caution, including Galleria Dallas, NorthPark Center and the Dallas Farmers Market.