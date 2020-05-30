Cleanup began in downtown Dallas and Deep Ellum as the sun rose Saturday morning following a night of protests.

People are were out with shovels and brooms sweeping up glass and debris and boarding up windows. Nearly every business along Main Street in downtown Dallas had some sort of damage.

The protest was organized by the Next Generation Action Network in the aftermath of the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn. on Memorial Day and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, in March.

Derek Chauvin, the white officer who held his knee for nearly nine minutes on Floyd's neck while he was handcuffed, was charged Friday morning with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Protesters vandalized squad cars, smashed storefronts and damaged numerous businesses and buildings, including the George Allen Courts Building and Earle Cabell Federal Building, leaving behind broken glass and heartache for some business owners.

Photos: Cleanup Begins in Downtown Dallas, Deep Ellum After Protests Over George Floyd’s Death

Katherine Clapner, the owner of Dude, Sweet Chocolate, said employees were huddled in a corner of the Main Street store as rocks shattered the outer layer of her window.

The store's downtown location opened in November and was closed temporarily because of the coronavirus. It had been open for four days before protesters damaged the business, Clapner said.

“People have a right to be mad. I get it. It’s horrific what’s been happening in this country. It is absolutely horrific that these things are still happening," she said. "But this doesn’t solve it. It doesn’t fix the problem. It just buries people that work really hard."

The protest began about 6:30 p.m. as a peaceful rally of about 350 people outside Dallas Police headquarters. The crowd size grew to about 500 as the group began marching toward downtown at 8:38 p.m., according to Dallas police.

At some point, the crowd divided into separate groups and about 200 people walked onto Interstate 35E near Reunion Boulevard at 9:35 p.m. The Dallas County Sheriff's Department escorted the group off the highway, police said.

Police said a Dallas officer and a Dallas Area Rapid Transit Officer had minor injuries from flying debris. It's unclear whether any protesters were injured.

Police said arrests were made primarily for disorderly conduct and outstanding warrants, but additional details were not immediately available.

In a tweet early Saturday, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said "We can’t allow the looting we have seen at times tonight in Dallas."

"A few people clearly had ulterior motives when they showed up to an otherwise peaceful protest. It’s time to go home," Johnson said.

Another protest is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. outside Dallas City Hall.