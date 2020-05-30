Protesters Smash Windows, Loot Businesses in Downtown and Deep Ellum

Protesters smashed the front windows and looted numerous businesses in Downtown Dallas and the Deep Ellum neighborhood Friday night.
Video sent to NBC 5 shows the front windows of "Sneaker Politics" and "The Point Skate Shop" busted out, and people running out of the businesses with items. Both businesses are located on Main Street in the Deep Ellum neighborhood.
The happened just as a protest organized by the Next Generation Action Network was returning to Dallas Police Headquarters around 12 a.m. Saturday.
NBC 5 crews in downtown spotted the front windows and doors of the Bank of America Plaza busted out.
As the protesters marched through Downtown, a small group broke off from the main marchers. That smaller group had several encounters with officers in the area, and even severely damaged four Dallas police cruisers. Back windows of the SUV's were busted out, and numerous tires slashed.
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson Responded on Twitter early Saturday morning.
Dallas Police, alongside Texas State Troopers, started moving in around 1:30 a.m., setting off at least a dozen flash bangs and tear gas.