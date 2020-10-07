Home Depot Destroyed in Dallas Tornado Reopens

A North Dallas big box store destroyed in last October’s devastating tornado is back open.

“It’s going to be back to business as usual,” said Home Depot assistant manager Jordan Jasper.

Jasper is ready to welcome customers back into the store near Forest Lane.

It took a direct hit on Oct. 20, 2019, when an EF3 tornado all-but leveled the building.

Amazingly, Jasper sent customers and associates home about 20 minutes before the storm hit.

Nearly a year later, and the store has been rebuilt.

The same cannot be said for other parts of the city.

A short distance away, several homes are still damaged. There are tarps on several rooftops. Some homes sit empty.

The tornado damaged more than 900 residential and commercial buildings, according to the city.

Fortunately, no one was killed.

Home Depot employees like David Finch were relocated to other locations.

“We lost our family for a while but we’re back now,” said Finch. “Back. Stronger. Better than ever.”

Customers are being allowed in for a “soft-reopening” beginning at 4 p.m on Thursday.

Thursday will be the first full day of business.