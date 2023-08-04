‘He tried to kill them,' Dallas Police Chief says of a man involved in shootout with officers

Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia released edited body camera video Friday of a shooting involving a police officer that took place at a Southeast Dallas motel on Wednesday morning.

Police said Sr. Cpl. Rene Dominguez and Officer David Cortinas were investigating a report of stolen items at the Red Crown Inn, along the 9600 block of CF Hawn Freeway near the intersection of U.S. Highway 175 and St. Augustine.

When officers knocked on one of the motel's doors, they noticed a man trying to escape out of a side window.

A woman exited the room through the door and two officers entered. Once inside, a witness can be seen sitting in a chair and a man identified by police as 41-year-old Clifford Osmer is seen standing in the back of the room.

Garcia said Osmer then raised a weapon and fired several shots at the officers. At least one of the officers returned fire and injured Osmer.

There is no other way to say it, I can’t explain what was going on in his mind to try and kill a Dallas Police officer. Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia

“They needed their warrior spirit to survive against a career criminal that day,” said Garcia. “I’m incredibly proud of them.”

The witness in red was handcuffed and officers then began to administer first aid to Osmer as they called for an ambulance. In the police footage, officers can be heard saying the man had two wounds in his arm while asking him to put pressure on his neck. According to Garcia on Friday, Osmer is in stable condition.

No officers or witnesses were injured according to Garcia’s report.

Police said stolen goods were found in the room and investigators are following up on the original call because they believe this could be part of a bigger ring, Garcia said.

“What people think is a routine call that our officers handle day in and day out, we see how it devolves to chaos and nothing is routine here,” said Garcia.

Garcia said Osmer and said he's being charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant with other charges pending. Osmer had several previous charges including aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felony and felony theft. It is not immediately clear if Osmer has obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Investigation of the incident is ongoing and being handled by Dallas Police Department's Special Investigations Unit. The Dallas County District Attorney’s office was notified and will conduct its own investigation.