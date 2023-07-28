Driver of stolen U-Haul crashes into cars, shoots at officers, Dallas police videos show

Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia released body camera video from a shooting involving a police officer that took place near Love Field Tuesday afternoon.

Garcia spoke to the media Tuesday afternoon, sharing what he knew up to this point of the investigation but promising to release more information later in the week.

Garcia said Friday police officers working in the northwest part of the city were conducting surveillance on a stolen U-Haul when they saw a man get into the cab. That man was later identified by police as 41-year-old Ryan Taylor.

Dallas Police say video from an officer's body camera shows a man running from police fire at least twice before being shot by an officer.

Police said Friday that undercover officers called for a patrol car to pull the driver of the U-Haul over, but that while stopped at Dunhaven and Lenel Place, Taylor "intentionally backed into an occupied covert vehicle, causing the airbags to deploy and pushing the vehicle into a fire hydrant."

While attempting to elude the officers, police said Taylor hit several vehicles on both side streets and on the Dallas North Tollway.

After exiting the DNT at Lemmon Avenue, police said Taylor hit more vehicles before crossing the median and hitting a tree. He then ran from the truck into a private hangar where he fired at least twice toward officers.

Dallas Police Officer Kennan Craven returned fire, hitting Taylor in the leg.

Craven and other officers took Taylor into custody inside the hangar and provided first aid until Dallas Fire-Rescue transported him to a hospital.

No other officers fired their weapons and no officers were hurt. Police said there were no serious injuries reported related to the crashes in the pursuit.

Police said Taylor's handgun was recovered and that investigators later determined it had been stolen.

Dallas Police said Taylor will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on a public servant along with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest in a vehicle. It's not clear if Taylor has obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Records obtained by NBC 5 show Taylor has been in and out of Dallas County Jail since 2009 after being accused of assault, burglary, fraud, drug possession, vehicle theft and unlawful use of a firearm.

The investigation is ongoing and is being investigated by the Dallas Police Special Investigations Unit.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s office was notified and responded to the scene and will conduct its own investigation. The Office of Community Police Oversight was notified and responded to the scene.

Dallas Police said this was the fifth officer-involved shooting involving a Dallas Police officer in 2023.