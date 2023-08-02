Dallas Police

Shooting involving police officer investigated in Southeast Dallas

Police say man fired on an officer investigating a report of stolen items Wednesday morning

By NBCDFW Staff

Dallas Police are investigating a shooting involving a police officer in Southeast Dallas Wednesday morning.

Police said an officer was called to investigate stolen items at the Red Crown Inn, along the 9600 block of CF Hawn Freeway near the intersection of U.S. Highway 175 and St. Augustine, at about 9:45 a.m.

Preliminary details indicate the officer was fired on by a man in a room and that the officer returned fire. The man was hospitalized and was listed in critical condition.

The officer was not injured.

NBC 5 News
Dallas Police investigate a shooting involving a police officer at the Red Crown Inn, Aug. 2, 2023.

From Texas Sky Ranger, a portion of the parking lot and a breezeway were seen cordoned off with crime scene tape.

The westbound service road has been closed while the investigation into the shooting is underway.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office and Office of Community Police Oversight have been notified and both have responded, police said.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

