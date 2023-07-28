WATCH LIVE: FBI, Dallas law enforcement discuss arrests of ‘violent wanted criminal' and others

The FBI's Dallas office plans to outline the results of a joint law enforcement operation with Dallas law enforcement that Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said resulted in the arrest of a "violent wanted criminal" on July 27.

FBI Dallas Field Office Special Agent in Charge B. Chad Yarbrough, along with Garcia, Dallas County Sheriff Marion Brown and the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas plan to discuss the results and details of the arrest operation in Dallas.

On Thursday morning Garcia took to X, the platform previously known as Twitter, to praise the joint operation work that he said resulted in a neighbor saying "thank you."

The work of our @DallasPD Gang Unit, PNI, FBI and US Attorney,which culminated with an early morning SWAT warrant service for a violent wanted criminal (more to follow),was a great morning. Fortunate to have witnessed this work firsthand, and hear the “thank you” from a neighbor. pic.twitter.com/8zFsV290tj — Eddie Garcia (@DPDChiefGarcia) July 27, 2023

The FBI said Garcia's post was in reference to an arrest that was part of an FBI operation that resulted in the arrest of multiple individuals.

The news conference was planned for 10 a.m. at the Dallas FBI Office.