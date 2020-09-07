Groups Enjoy Socially Distant Labor Day at Lake Lewisville

Some people wanting relief from the heat spent Labor Day at Lake Lewisville.

"This is our first Labor Day over here," TJ Prudhomme said. "It's a beautiful day in Texas!"

Prudhomme and Kaitlyn Ridgeway came to the lake with their three dogs to try to get a slice of "normal."

"It's been real awkward," Prudhomme said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. "You don't know how to go about your normal daily life anymore."

Local leaders and health officials cautioned people not to let their guards down because of decreasing COVID-19 numbers while they celebrated Labor Day, in hopes of preventing another spike in cases weeks from now.

"We just wanted to soak up the sun and not feel like we're constricted with a mask," Prudhomme said. "But stay safe and be respectful of everybody."

Texas Fish and Wildlife said Lake Lewisville has been especially busy this year on the weekends with people feeling cooped up due to COVID-19.

"Not everybody is responsible, but for the most part, people are wearing masks and trying to be as responsible as possible," Hunter Miller of Cottonwood Creek Boat Rentals said.

Cottonwood Creek Boat Rentals said this year has been the busiest since they opened in 2002.