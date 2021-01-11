Grand Prairie Police Officer Resigns After Allegedly Pointing Gun at Rideshare Driver's Head

A Grand Prairie police officer has resigned after being accused of pointing a gun to the head of a rideshare driver.

The alleged incident happened last month in Dallas.

Officer Matthew Huber resigned from his duties late last week, hours before a disciplinary hearing with his chain-of-command at the Grand Prairie Police Department, NBC 5 has learned.

Huber is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

His resignation comes weeks after an alleged incident in Dallas involving Huber and the driver of a rideshare company.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. on December 12, 2020.

A rideshare driver told police he picked up Huber at the Bottled Blonde bar in Dallas.

As the two were en route to Huber’s destination, Huber allegedly asked the driver ‘where he was from and began speaking Arabic,’ according to the document.

The driver ‘was offended and told Huber he could calm down or exit his SUV. Huber grabbed his black Glock X19 and pointed it at the driver’s head.’

The driver ‘grabbed Huber’s gun, exited his SUV and threw the gun on the ground.’

The alleged victim flagged down a Dallas police officer, who was in full uniform working an off-duty job, yelling ‘he has a gun.’

The DPD officer said Huber ran away, but the officer was able to catch him a short distance away on Swiss Avenue.

At the county jail, the officer reports smelling ‘a strong odor’ on Huber’s breath and that Huber’s eyes were ‘bloodshot red.’

Huber later posted an $18,000 surety bond and was released.

NBC 5 reached out to the Grand Prairie Police Department on Monday for information about the allegations.

A department spokesperson said the department was informed about the incident on December 12, and ‘immediately’ placed Huber on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

GPPD hired Huber in 2017. He has no disciplinary action in his personnel file, according to GPPD’s spokesperson.

Huber does not have previous police experience.

The department also said Huber did not use his service weapon in the encounter.

The gun in question is being held as evidence in Dallas.

Grand Prairie Police Chief Daniel Scesney released the following statement to NBC 5:

“It is my expectation that all Grand Prairie Police employees, on or off duty, conduct themselves in a manner consistent with the high level of trust placed in us by the public we serve. Any actions that violate that trust are inconsistent with our organizational values and will not be tolerated.”

NBC 5 was unable to reach Huber or the alleged victim on Monday.

This case will be forwarded to the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office.