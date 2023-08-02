Governor Abbott signs new street racing bills in Fort Worth

It’s the problem plaguing departments across North Texas, street racing and street takeovers causing late-night disruptions, property damage, injury, and in some cases, death.

In November of 2020, Ben and Meg Arbour were returning from a date night when they were hit and killed by street racers near their fort worth home, leaving behind four children.

Today flanked by Fort Worth leaders, Governor Greg Abbott ceremonially signed two new laws as part of a crackdown on the crime, now allowing police to seize vehicles used in racing and reckless driving exhibition.

“Street racing is a dangerous behavior. It puts surrounding drivers and pedestrians at substantial risk. Vehicles used in the commission of these crimes should be taken off the road immediately,” said Governor Abbott.

It’s just the latest effort happening at both the state and local levels.

“It’s really been a problem in our area,” said Dave Fulson.

As director of the John T. White Neighborhood Association, Fulson said his east Fort Worth community has been plagued by takeovers like this one for more than a year.

“Anybody that’s trying to go through that intersection to go home or go to dinner or go do something, they’re going to be in a war zone,” he said.

Thanks to efforts from the city, including a new task force, cameras and increased enforcement, there have been improvements.

But he said that often means the dangerous activity simply moves into other communities, like in Watauga where drivers doing stunts rammed into a man’s work truck and nearly his home back in June.

Fulson said his neighbors have supported the legislation announced today, hoping it will finally be a solution for all.

“It is clearly showing these people that now there are some teeth in the law,” said Fulson. “When you start hurting somebody financially, taking away their vehicle, let me tell you that would get my attention and I’m sure it will get their attention,” he said.